VIDEO: Drone captures empty streets in Venice

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

by: NBC News Channel

(NBC) – Drone video showed the streets of the Lagoon City of Venice completely deserted Saturday as Italy remains under lockdown.

The streets around the city’s iconic cathedral, normally crowded with tourists, were empty.

The Civil Protection Agency said deaths from COVID-19 in Italy rose by 482 yesterday, the lowest daily increase since April 12, while the number of new cases was stable at about 3,500.

The daily tallies of deaths and cases extend the broadly stable situation in place over the last 13 days.

This plateau is down considerably from peaks reached around the end of March, but the downtrend has not happened as quickly as was hoped in a country that has been in lockdown for almost six weeks.

