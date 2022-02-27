US to send anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to Ukraine

by: The Associated Press

Faithful display Ukrainian flags during Pope Francis’ Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials said the U.S. is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

The decision comes on the heels of Germany’s announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The high-speed Stingers are very accurate and are used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.

Estonia has also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January, and in order to do that had to get U.S. permission.

