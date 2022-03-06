US in talks with Poland to provide warplanes to Ukraine

by: The Associated Press

Su-27 fighter jets fly above a military base in the Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, on Dec. 6, 2018. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia’s invasion. (Mikhail Palinchak, Presidential Press Service via AP)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia’s invasion.

The U.S. is inclined to support the request and says it’s looking “very, very actively” at a proposal under which Poland would send a number of Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine and would receive F-16 fighters from the United States to make up for the loss.

Poland, however, has been less than enthusiastic in public as its supply of MiGs to Ukraine could be seen as escalatory by Russia and open it up and possibly other NATO members to retaliation.

Russia warned Sunday that supporting Ukraine’s air force will be seen as “engagement in the military conflict.”

