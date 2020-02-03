US Coronavirus travel restrictions now in place

(CNN) – US travel restrictions are now in place to try to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus. They began Sunday evening.

The ban bars foreign nationals from entering the US if they’ve visited China in the previous two weeks.

US citizens also face restrictions. Those who enter the US after visiting Hubei province will be quarantined for two weeks. Those who’ve been elsewhere in China will see extra screenings.

The TSA is starting new security directives Sunday as well. They require airlines to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the US if they’ve been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Citizens who recently been there will have to go to one of seven gateway airports.

