US Coast Guard seizes $8.5 million worth of cocaine in Caribbean bust

US Coast Guard

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — Two men suspected of smuggling approximately $8.5 million worth of cocaine through the Caribbean Sea were arrested by the Coast Guard Thursday.

The drug bust occurred last Sunday afternoon after aircrew in a patrol aircraft detected a suspicious 25-feet-long vessel about 200 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk interdicted the boat and located nine bales, totaling 666 pounds, of cocaine.

The coastguardsmen seized the suspected drugs and the two men aboard the boat, who both claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

