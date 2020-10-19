US-Canada border closed until November 21

TAMPA (NBC) – Americans wanting to head north of the U.S. border won’t be able to do so for a while longer.

On Monday, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted that COVID-19 travel restrictions will remain in place at the U.S- Canada land border until Nov. 21.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020. Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. More info:https://t.co/EZ3pi3asJr — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) October 19, 2020

While the extension of the closure was anticipated, given the ongoing rate of virus transmission on both sides of the border, Blair’s tweet confirmed the plan on Monday

Blair left open the possibility that it could be further extended.

“We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020,” Blair tweeted. “Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently warned that the border would remain closed until the U.S. has a better handle on the pandemic.

“We have committed to keeping Canadians safe and we keep extending the border closures because the United States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders,” he told the hosts of “The Start” in a radio interview Wednesday. “We see the cases in the United States and elsewhere around the world, and we need to continue to keep these border controls in place.”

The U.S. Homeland Security Department late Monday confirmed that the United States’ land borders between Canada and Mexico will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: