UNICEF: 6K children could die every day due to COVID-19 impacts

(CNN) – UNICEF is launching a global campaign to prevent COVID-19 from becoming a lasting crisis for children.

Dubbed “#Reimagine,” it’s designed to help the most vulnerable children: those affected by poverty, exclusion or family violence.

UNICEF said Tuesday that 6,000 children could die from preventable causes every day for the next six months because health systems are overwhelmed by coronavirus.

