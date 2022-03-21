CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (WFLA) — As Ukrainians continue to defend their homeland from Russian incursions, residents from all walks of life are stepping up to do their part.

Even the ones who walk on all fours.

In video released to Storyful by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), emergency crews were seen trying to locate explosive devices left behind by the Russians on March 19.

To help them in their task, the workers brought along a small dog to help sniff out the bombs in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

The SES said the tiny bomb detector has helped clear explosives since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“Our militant dog, the mascot of Chernihiv pyrotechnicians continues to serve,” according to a translation of an SES statement. “Since the beginning of the war, he and SES sappers have cleared almost 90 explosive devices.”