Ukrainian biathlete Yevhen Maylshev, 19, dies serving military

Lee Reaney, a Canadian journalist working for the Kyiv Post, holds a photo of Yevhen Malyshev, a 19-year-old former athlete on Ukraine’s junior biathlon team who, according to the International Biathlon Union, died serving the Ukrainian military, as he speaks during a press conference at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russians and Belarusians at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing will compete as “neutral athletes” because of their countries’ roles in the war against Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – A 19-year old Ukrainian biathlete was killed serving in the Ukrainian military, the International Biathlon Union said Wednesday.

Yevhen Maylshev was killed Tuesday after taking up arms to defend his homeland against the Russian invasion, the Athletes of Ukraine and Global Athlete said in a joint statement.

The exact circumstances of Malyshev’s death are unclear, but the International Biathlon Union said Wednesday he “died this week serving in the Ukrainian military.”

Maylshev’s death came as the International Paralympic Committee announced Russians and Belarusians at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing will compete as “neutral athletes” because of their countries’ roles in the war against Ukraine. Russian athletes had already been slated to compete as RPC as punishment for the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and a subsequent cover-up.

Maylshev was one of many Ukrainian athletes who have joined the fight to protect their homeland.

Dmytro Pidruchnyi, a world champion in biathlon returned to his homeland of Ukraine from Beijing and is now serving in the National Guard of Ukraine.

Tennis player Serhiy Stakhovskiy had been taking some time away from the game after retiring in January following the Australian Open. When Russia invaded, he returned to Ukraine from his home in Hungary and joined up.

“I’m still not sure how I’ve done it. I know that it’s extremely hard on my wife. My kids don’t know that I’m here,” Stakhovsky, who spent nearly two decades on the tennis tour, told the BBC on Tuesday. “They don’t understand war. They’re too little to understand what’s going on.”

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame has said he would fight in the streets amid Russia’s invasion of his country, if need be.

Klitschko’s brother, Wladimir Klitschko, has already vowed to fight for Ukraine, having enlisted in the Ukrainian reserve army earlier this month, Reuters reported. In a post shared via LinkedIn, Wladimir — also a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame — urged the international community to support Ukraine’s efforts and “stop the march of imperialism.”