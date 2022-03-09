Ukraine says Russian strike destroyed children’s hospital in Mariupol

(NBC News) — A children’s hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was “completely destroyed” in the midst of Russian airstrikes, city officials said Wednesday, with video showing a charred building missing windows and surrounded by piles of debris.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties or how many people were inside the hospital, which was renovated a few years ago, but the Mariupol City Council said in a Telegram post that “the destruction is enormous.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also tweeted a video apparently showing the damage and said “children are under the wreckage.” His claims could not immediately be verified by NBC News, and Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

