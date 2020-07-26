LIVE NOW /
UK trains get face mask artwork

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Two trains on Britain’s railway network were unveiled Saturday with new artwork resembling face masks.

The trains have had the nose of the driver’s carriage painted to resemble a blue medical face mask.

Face coverings were made mandatory in shops, banks and supermarkets in England Friday, bringing it in line with rules for public transport, to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus with a potential $127 fine for those who do not comply.

