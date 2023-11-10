TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pizza Hut has introduced a new pizza topping that is shocking pizza fans from around the world, and possibly be the most controversial topping since pineapple.

The pizza giant launched a pizza that is topped with finely shredded snake meat.

This ssssspecial pizza is only available in Hong Kong at this time but is turning heads for the unique topping.

According to USA Today, Pizza Hut collaborated with Ser Wong Fun to create “Snake Soup PIzza,” a 9-inch pizza inspired by snake stew. Along with snake meat, toppings include black mushrooms and Chinese dried ham.

On the Hong Kong website, Pizza Hut features an ad for the specialty pie, with a giant yellow snake along with two images, for the two limited-time pizzas including the snake meat.

Another image alongside the ham and mushroom pizza seems to have shredded snake meat along with onion and other various toppings.

USA Today reported the pizza will only be available until Nov. 22.

In a statement to CNN, Pizza Hut Hong Kong said, “Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste. Combined with pizza, it marks a breakthrough from the conventional concept of what maintaining good health means while challenging one’s taste buds.”