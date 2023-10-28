TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The most popular calendar in the world is back and it features a Florida firefighter.

The 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar is turning up the heat, bringing together Australia’s iconic heroes and animals for its 31st year.

Since 1993, the calendar has donated over $3.4 million to charities in Australia, as well as supporting animal refuges, Australian wildlife, Australia’s Rural Firefighters, and children battling cancer.

These calendars can be found in over 90 countries, including the U.S., Germany, Taiwan, and Japan.

Two Americans were included in this year’s calendar, 27-year-old Caden Troy, a firefighter and paramedic with the St. Lucie County Fire District in Florida, and 30-year-old Jacob Hacker, a firefighter with Willard Fire and Rescue in Ohio.

Caden Troy, from Florida, poses in the new “Hero” calendar.

Jacob Hacker, from Ohio, poses for the “Mixed Animals” calendar

This year, 25 firefighters came together for a month-long photoshoop to make six editions. Each edition reveals a different firefighter and their bond with Australia’s adorable animals.

On top of the return of the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, and Classic Calendars this year, the “Hero” Calendar will make its debut.