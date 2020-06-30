Teen creates watch that warns wearers about to touch their face

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – One of the ways to help prevent getting COVID-19 is to avoid touching your face.

After many people have probably realized just how often they do just that, a 15-year-old in the United Kingdom thinks he has an answer.

Max Melia is raising money for a watch he created called “Vybpro.”

It uses special algorithms to predict when it thinks a user is raising their hand toward their face, then vibrates as a warning.

Melia said he came up with the idea with his mother in 2018 during the regular cold and flu season, but coronavirus kicked it into high gear.

So far, he has raised $15,000 of the $74,000 goal he has on Kickstarter.

If he reaches his goal soon, the watch could available by September.

If he reaches his goal soon, the watch could be available by September.

He thinks it will retail for about $110.