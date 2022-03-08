Tampa-based Project Dynamo rescues premature babies from Ukrainian hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three premature babies have found safety in Poland thanks in part to a Tampa-based non-profit that rescues Americans and allies in war zones.

As heavy shelling slammed into buildings across Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, team members with Project DYNAMO, helped evacuate the newborns from a hospital within an earshot of the explosions.

The nonprofit said two doctors, two neonatal specialists, a nurse and an Ukranian ambulance crew assisted in the evacuation of the three babies, twin American boys and a British baby girl.

The babies, in incubators, were put into an ambulance and escorted to a hospital in Rzeszow, Poland where their families and members of the British and U.S. Consular service were waiting.

Project DYNAMO is a joint effort by two operations, Digital Dunkirk and Dynamo II, to help Americans and allies abroad flee areas of conflict.

The organization said it’s received more than 14,000 requests for evacuation from people from around the globe. It’s rescued 150 people in 14 missions throughout Ukraine.

In December, they rescued dozens of American citizens and lawful residents from Afghanistan.