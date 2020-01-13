Sydney Opera House illuminated to support firefighters

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Australian firefighters have been working restlessly for months to bring reprieve to communities devastated by the wildfires that have been ravaging the country.

And now these heroes are being honored.

The Sydney Opera House has been projecting images of firefighters to thank them for their service.

The opera house tweeted that it wants to quote “Send a message of hope and strength” as well as a thank you to firefighters.

At least 27 people have died nationwide due to the fires.

