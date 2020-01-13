Sydney Opera House illuminated to support firefighters

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – Australian firefighters have been working restlessly for months to bring reprieve to communities devastated by the wildfires that have been ravaging the country.

And now these heroes are being honored.

The Sydney Opera House has been projecting images of firefighters to thank them for their service.

The opera house tweeted that it wants to quote “Send a message of hope and strength” as well as a thank you to firefighters.

Tonight, we are illuminating the Sydney Opera House sails to show our support for everyone affected by the Australian bushfires. We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage pic.twitter.com/QGrRbRlDMh — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) January 11, 2020

At least 27 people have died nationwide due to the fires.