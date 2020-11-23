Sydney Aquarium welcomes penguin chicks

(NBC) – Sea Life Sydney Aquarium has welcomed seven new Gentoo penguin chicks.

The babies hatched in the aquarium’s sub-Antarctic zone over the past months, with the oldest arriving mid-October and the youngest two weeks ago.

The baby penguins are being closely monitored and weighed daily by a team of penguin caretakers.

“We’ve been really lucky this year at Sea Life Sydney aquarium. We’ve had an amazing breeding season with our Gentoo penguins,” said Kerrie Dixon. “The penguins are doing really, really well. So the way we monitor their chicks is we weigh them each day, at the same time, and that way we can see any development in their weight. And so at the moment, our youngest chick is about 300 grams and our oldest chick is about two kilos so that happens really fast, in a matter of weeks.”

Parents of the new chicks include the aquarium’s famous gay penguin couple who have adopted and hatched their second egg.

The parents made headlines in 2018 as the aquarium’s first Gentoo penguins to successfully incubate and raise a chick.