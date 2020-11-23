Sydney Aquarium welcomes penguin chicks

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Sea Life Sydney Aquarium has welcomed seven new Gentoo penguin chicks.

The babies hatched in the aquarium’s sub-Antarctic zone over the past months, with the oldest arriving mid-October and the youngest two weeks ago.

The baby penguins are being closely monitored and weighed daily by a team of penguin caretakers.

“We’ve been really lucky this year at Sea Life Sydney aquarium. We’ve had an amazing breeding season with our Gentoo penguins,” said Kerrie Dixon. “The penguins are doing really, really well. So the way we monitor their chicks is we weigh them each day, at the same time, and that way we can see any development in their weight. And so at the moment, our youngest chick is about 300 grams and our oldest chick is about two kilos so that happens really fast, in a matter of weeks.”

Parents of the new chicks include the aquarium’s famous gay penguin couple who have adopted and hatched their second egg.

The parents made headlines in 2018 as the aquarium’s first Gentoo penguins to successfully incubate and raise a chick.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss