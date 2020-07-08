Statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump set on fire in Slovenia

ROZNO, Slovenia (NBC) – A statue of First Lady Melania Trump in her native Slovenia has been removed after it was vandalized.

Brad Downey, the American artist who commissioned the sculpture of Ms. Trump had it removed over the weekend after it was burned.

The wooden sculpture was taken down the day after it was set on fire.

The rustic figure was carved by a local folk artist from the trunk of a living tree in a field eight miles from Melania Trump’s hometown of Sevnica.

The piece was painted in pale blue, the color of the coat Ms. Trump wore at her husband’s inauguration.

An artist who lives in Sevnica said he didn’t like the piece, but it should not have been set on fire.

He said it’s important that there should be a statue of Melania Trump in her hometown because the town is proud of her.