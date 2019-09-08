Spectacular aurora lights shine in Antarctica sky

TAMPA (CNN) — A spectacular aurora light show brightened up the night sky above China’s Zhongshan Research Station in Antarctica Friday.

The aurora is a natural light phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Typically, they are only visible in higher-latitude regions.

This view was recorded by Chinese researchers who are on their 35th Antarctic mission at Zhongshan research station.

LATEST STORIES: