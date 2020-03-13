Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Passengers, some of them wearing masks, check flight status at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the government will declare a two-week state of emergency in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Sánchez said Friday that Spain will “mobilize all resources,” including the military, to contain the sharp rise in cases.

The special measure allows the central government to limit free movement, legally confiscate goods and take over control of industries and private facilities, including private hospitals. Authorities can also order special measures to ensure food supply and the country’s industrial output. Newspaper El País said that elections scheduled for early April in two northern regions could be delayed as a result.

Sánchez said that it can’t be ruled out that the country will see more than 10,000 cases next week. Health authorities have so far confirmed more than 4,200 cases in the country, with nearly half of those in Madrid. That is an increase of a third compared with one day earlier. A total of 120 people have died, and 189 have been declared as recovered, the Health Ministry said.

“It’s an emergency that affects the life and health of all. The government is going to protect all citizens,” he said.

He said the state of emergency would be declared on Saturday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."

Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a "primary" concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a "primary" concern"

Evan Emerson Poll 6pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Emerson Poll 6pm"

Evan Coronavirus polling place issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus polling place issues"

Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus"

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss