South African mother throws baby to safety from burning building

(NBC) – A 2-year-old South African girl is safe after her mother dropped her to safety from a burning building.

The drama played out Tuesday after flames broke out in the high-rise building where the family lived. They lived above the fire on the 16th floor.

When the girl’s mother smelled smoke, she decided to throw her child into the arms of strangers below.

The 26-year-old mother said people were calling for her to drop the girl, but she waiting until a crowd gathered then let go.

The 2-year-old was back in her parents’ arms Wednesday appearing unhurt.

The fire had been set by looters and rioters in a block of stores at street level.

South Africa has been plagued by violence, looting, and destruction since last week after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.