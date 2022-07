TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A soldier in Ukraine has been rescuing stray animals and melting hearts on TikTok.

Video shared by TMX shows some of Yaroslav Lutsyshyn’s TikTok videos.

One video shared by TMX shows a pile of puppies protecting a cat and newborn kittens.

Lutsyshyn sweetly talks to the animals, trying to earn their trust.

Another clip shows the cats and dogs, grown up a bit, sharing a bowl of food together.