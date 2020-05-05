Shanghai Disneyland to reopen May 11

Breaking News
Visitors watch fireworks exploding over the Disney castle at Shanghai Disneyland in Shanghai on December 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (Photo credit should read CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFLA) – Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on May 11 after being closed since January, Disney announced on Tuesday.

According to CNBC, the company made the announcement during an earnings conference call.

Shanghai Disneyland will open with controlled capacity and those who visit the park must wear a mask.

The park has been closed since Jan. 25 and will be the first Disney theme park to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC reports Disney’s chief financial officer said it is unclear when the rest of Disney’s parks, resorts, cruise ships and Disney-branded stores will be able to reopen.

Disney World has been closed since March 12.

