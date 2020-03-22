Seniors play ‘Hungry, Hungry Hippos’ in wheelchairs during COVID-19 lockdown

WALES (WFLA/CNN) – People around the world are doing what they can to maintain some sense of normalcy amid closures, lockdowns and quarantines due to the coronavirus.

At the Bryn Celyn Care Home in the United Kingdom, residents are playing a life-sized version of the popular children’s board game “Hungry, Hungry Hippos.”

They’re using plastic playpen balls and “mouths” made from plastic baskets attached to broomstick handles.

They’ve been on lockdown since March 12 and can’t receive visitors.

The general manage of the care home said residents are filling their days with activities like cooking, quizzes, craft sessions and exercise classes.

The residents and staff are well and there is no current coronavirus-related illness at the home.

