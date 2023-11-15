TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway after a 30-year-old crewmember went overboard on an MSC Seascape cruise ship on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The crewmember, from India, was reportedly seen going overboard, nearly 32 feet above the water from the bow of the ship just north of Puerto Rico. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt with red shorts.

The Coast Guard said they received the report at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday night as the ship was northwest of Puerto Rico.

The ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings, along with launching an onboard rescue boat to search the waters.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard aircrew found the three life rings in the search area.

The ship continued its voyage to the Dominican Republic as the search continues.