Scotland becomes first country to make period products free

TAMPA (WFLA) – Scotland will be the first nation to make tampons and pads free for anyone in need after parliament unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday.

Under the bill, the Scottish government will create a nationwide program to make products accessible for people who need them.

All schools, colleges, and universities will be required to stock them in bathrooms and government officials can order other public organizations to do the same.

The bill’s goal is to eliminate “period poverty”, which is when some people who need period products struggle to afford them. The bill was originally introduced back in April 2019.

35 states in the U.S. have what is called a “Pink Tax” or “Tampon Tax,” according to an American Medical Women’s Association report. These states tax period products and grooming products marketed toward women because they are considered non-essential items.