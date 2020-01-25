Scientists use telescope in Antarctica to understand earliest history of our universe

International

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

ANTARCTICA (WLNS) – The South Pole Telescope is one of the tools scientists are using to understand the earliest history of our universe.

The research being conducted in Antarctica will lead us to greater understanding and the Department of Energy is working to help push the bounds of knowledge for Humanity by identifying new and exciting paths to future discoveries.

Paul Dabbar, Under Secretary for Science for the U.S. Department of Energy

Unlike telescopes that examine individual planets or stars, the South Pole Telescope is designed to take a broader look at the entire universe.

The cosmic microwave background, or CMB, was created about 14 billion years ago, and spans the entire universe.

By mapping the CMB, scientists can better understand what the universe looked like way back when it was formed. From there, they can gain insights into the universe’s origin.

While not a very convenient place for a telescope, the South Pole provides some handy benefits if you’re looking to measure the CMB.

The water in the Earth’s atmosphere interferes with being able to measure the heat from the CMB. However, the Antarctic is a desert, so it’s very dry.

The South Pole is also on a plateau that’s nearly two miles above sea level, above most water vapor in the air.

In addition, the South Pole receives almost no sunshine during the winter. That makes it ideal for watching the sky.

Another advantage is accessibility—compared to experiments in outer space.

Scientists can service their instruments regularly at the South Pole and deploy next-generation detector technology much sooner there than in space.

The CMB’s energy changes a little bit as it moves through giant groups of galaxies so mapping the CMB can also help scientists find these groups.

These types of observations can help scientists better understand the “dark energy” that is causing the universe to expand ever faster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cooler temps with abundant sunshine today"

Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla 2020: What to know before you go"

Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law enforcement runs tight ship to keep 2020 Gasparilla safe"

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss