(NBC) – Russians took a ride on a Ferris wheel in Moscow Saturday to find themselves a date for Valentine’s Day.

Dozens of men and women had just one ride, or seven minutes, to find a match on the eve of the day of love.

In the Russian capital, women waited inside the heated cabins while men had to swap after each ride.

After the round was complete, each participant secretly marked their picks on a form with organizers promising to put the matching couples in touch.