White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are included in the latest list of U.S. citizens sanctioned by Moscow.

WASHINGTON — The Russian foreign ministry announced Thursday that it’s sanctioning more than two dozen U.S. citizens, including Vice President Kamala Harris, by denying them entry to the country.

The ministry said in a statement that the move comes in response to “ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions” brought by the Biden administration that have targeted Moscow officials and their families, as well as scientists, businessmen and cultural figures.

Several U.S. officials are on the list of 29 citizens that have been banned from traveling to Russia, including White House chief of staff Ronald Klain, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Holland Hicks, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, State Department spokesperson Ned Price and Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband.

The Russian government also sanctioned some prominent U.S. businesspeople — including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bank of America CEO Brian Thomas Moynihan, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and several heads of major defense companies — describing them as people who “form the Russophobic agenda.”

