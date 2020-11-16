Residents worship canines as part of Festival of Dogs celebration in Nepal

(NBC) – Residents in Nepal’s capital worshipped dogs on Saturday by offering garlands and food as the country celebrated the Festival of Dogs.

The dog festival falls on the second day of the five-day-long Hindu Festival of Diwali, which is Nepal’s second-largest festival.

The day is dedicated to cherish the relationship between humans and dogs.

People garlanded dogs with flowers and put vermillion on their foreheads as a mark of respect and love for the canine.

Cows and crows are also worshipped during their festival, which symbolizes a spiritual connection between humans and animals.

