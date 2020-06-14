Researchers: Prehistoric crocodile walked on two legs

(CNN) – Some incredible findings coming out of South Korea. Ancient footprints embedded in rock belonged to a pre-historic crocodile that walked on two legs.

Researchers from South Korea and the United States named the croc “Batrachopus Grandis.”

The illustration in the video player above depicts what the crocodile might have looked like.

Scientists say it roamed the earth more than 100 million years ago.

The “Batrachopus Grandis” predominantly walked on land rather than water like today’s crocodiles.

Scientists say it’s possible the reptile primarily walked on two legs but was also able to walk on four.

Footprints of the ancient crocodile found in South Korea were 18 to 24 centimeters long.

All of this research was published in the Journal Scientific Reports on Thursday.

