Report: Iranian lawmaker announces $3 million reward for Trump’s assassination

(WFLA) – An Iranian lawmaker has called for the assassination of President Donald Trump and will offer $3 million to whoever carries it out, and Iranian state-run news outlet reported, according to Reuters.

“On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay $3 million award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to an ISNA report.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander who was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The news outlet says it’s still unclear whether Hamzeh was acting independently or if the reward was a decision made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten the president.

