Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old WWII veteran

UK (CNN) — The British World War Two veteran who raised $40 million for the National Health Service has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

Captain Tom Moore walked in his garden to raise the money as a challenge for his 100th birthday.

Ahead of the event, Capt. Moore said he was “absolutely overwhelmed” about meeting her, and worried that if he knelt down, he might never get up again. Luckily, he was able to stand as the queen performed the special ceremony.

The queen made her first public appearance in months for the special occasion.

