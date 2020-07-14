Pub installs electric fence to maintain social distancing

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – An English pub owner has come up with a novel to maintain social distancing.

Jonny McFadden, who runs “The Star Inn” in Cornwall, installed an electric fence to keep customers at a safe distance.

He told CNN the fence is not on, but everybody thinks its on.

“They keep well away from it, it’s the fear factor,” McFadden said.

England’s pubs were allowed to reopen their doors on July 4 after being closed during the UK’s lockdown.

Social distancing remains mandatory and customers must hand over their contacts details before they enter to help with coronavirus tracking, if needed.

