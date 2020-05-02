Princess Charlotte turns 5 years old

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN) — Prince William and Kate Middleton’s middle child and only daughter turned 5 Saturday.
New pictures of Princess Charlotte helping deliver supplies to people in isolation were released by the Palace ahead of her birthday.
Her mother took the photos when Charlotte delivered food recently. The family has been staying at their country home away from London for much of the coronavirus pandemic.
