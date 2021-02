Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

LONODN (AP) — Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It says the admission is “a precautionary measure.”

Philip is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.