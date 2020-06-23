Powerful 7.4 earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage or injury.
The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.
