Polish train station transforms into kids play area, medical center for fleeing Ukrainians

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Poland has become one of the primary landing spots for Ukrainian refugees looking to escape the country during Russia’s invasion. According to the United Nations, more than a million refugees have crossed the border to the west since Feb. 24, in hopes of finding safety.

There has been an outpouring of support upon their arrival. The latest comes from Warsaw Central Station, Poland’s third busiest train station which has transformed into a number of facilities designed to help refugees on their journey.

Video from Michal Kranz, a freelance journalist in Poland, released via Storyful, showed an area with kids playing with toys and balloons, a medical center, a COVID vaccine station, and information centers.

He also reported dozens of volunteers, translators, medics, and firemen carrying supplies and welcoming families as they arrived.