(WFLA) — A pilot taking part in a gender reveal stunt in Mexico over the weekend crashed shortly after dropping pink smoke on a couple.

A video shows the plane’s left wing appearing to buckle and fold backward when the pilot tried to pull up.

NBC News reported that the airplane rolled once before slamming into the ground, killing the pilot.

The expecting couple and other partygoers did not seem to immediately realize what was happening above them.

Photos taken after the crash show what was left of the mangled aircraft.

Mexico authorities told NBC News that the pilot was the only one on board at the time of the crash. He died on the way to a hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.