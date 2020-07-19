Performers create drive-in circus in Brazil

(NBC) – After almost four months of being unable to perform due to the pandemic, clowns, jugglers and artists of a circus in Rio De Janeiro found a “vaccine” to go back to the stage.

They created a drive-in circus.

Inspired by the model used for the cinema, the new alternative performance inside the circus tent can ensure social distancing measures are still observed amid the continued crisis.

The entertainment industry was hit hard when it had to stop its activities during the pandemic and the circus was no exception.

Due to the pandemic and the economic downturn which has followed, only 35 of the 78 people who were working for the circus ahead of the outbreak, remain working.

Some artists have to share responsibilities, and after performing on stage, they then sell tickets or help at the “food court” that delivers the popcorn and beverages to the audience in their cars directly.

The tent has capacity for 40 vehicles, and the price of the ticket per car is between $15 to $20.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: