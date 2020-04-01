Panama separates men and women during coronavirus lockdown

(CNN) – Panama is taking a new, if somewhat unorthodox, measure to combat the spread of coronavirus: separation of the sexes.

Starting Wednesday, only women will be able to leave their homes to buy necessities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Men in Panama will be allowed to venture outside to run errands on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Everyone will have to stay home on Sundays. The restrictions will last for at least 15 days, according to government officials.

Panama has 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths, according to health officials, and has already taken some of the toughest measures in the region to stop the spread of the illness.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: