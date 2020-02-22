Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

PERTH, Australia (AP) — A video of a 9-year-old Australian boy telling his mother that he wants to die after being bullied at school for his dwarfism has gone viral on social media.

Quaden Bayles’ mother posted the six-minute video, saying she wants people to know how much the bullying hurts their family. It now has been viewed more than 19 million times.

The video has sparked an outpouring of worldwide support for the bullied boy, including from celebrities and athletes.

A GoFundMe page started by American comedian Brad Williams has raised more than $140,000 in an effort to send Bayles on a trip to Disneyland in California.