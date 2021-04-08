Orphaned, disabled baby alpaca walks again thanks to wheelchair

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – When a woman in Germany first saw a disabled baby alpaca at a friend’s farm, her heart melted and she resolved to give the tiny orphan a home and a special wheeled harness for walking with.

Named Marie, the animal’s two back legs were left severely damaged by a traumatic birth that killed her mother and her sister.

After bringing her new pet home to the farm near Frankfurt where she works, Ronja Pohl took Marie to a veterinarian, who amputated one back leg and put her in touch with a company that makes wheelchairs for animals.

Marie, strapped in to her custom-made wheeled frame and harness, now totters happily around Pohl’s barn.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss