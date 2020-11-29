Orphaned baby llama joins herd at Macedonian zoo

(NBC) – A baby llama from Skopje Zoo that was orphaned at birth spent its first two weeks at a zookeeper’s house and now it’s time for him to join the herd.

The zookeeper who takes care of llamas at the Macedonian zoo decided to bring Shoklo to his apartment after mother llama died of sepsis two days after giving birth.

He built a small enclosure in his living room and fed the baby llama with milk formula from the bottle.

The zookeeper said keeping a llama in the apartment was similar to taking care of a cat or dog. Even though it’s not the first animal he has taken care of, the zookeeper said he always builds a relationship with the animal so that he can provide as much care as it needs.

Seventeen-day-old Shoklo went back to zoo enclosure Thursday to join the family of six other llamas and three alpacas.