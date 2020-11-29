Orphaned baby llama joins herd at Macedonian zoo

International

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A baby llama from Skopje Zoo that was orphaned at birth spent its first two weeks at a zookeeper’s house and now it’s time for him to join the herd.

The zookeeper who takes care of llamas at the Macedonian zoo decided to bring Shoklo to his apartment after mother llama died of sepsis two days after giving birth.

He built a small enclosure in his living room and fed the baby llama with milk formula from the bottle.

The zookeeper said keeping a llama in the apartment was similar to taking care of a cat or dog. Even though it’s not the first animal he has taken care of, the zookeeper said he always builds a relationship with the animal so that he can provide as much care as it needs.

Seventeen-day-old Shoklo went back to zoo enclosure Thursday to join the family of six other llamas and three alpacas.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss