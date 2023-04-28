(WFLA) — The 2024 Paralympic Games are still over 450 days away, but that hasn’t stopped the official TikTok account of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) from making headlines — and drawing criticism.

The account, which boasts an impressive 3.4 million followers, shares emotional highlights of Paralympic athletes who fall into six main disability categories including amputee, visually impaired, and spinal injuries.

Some of the IPC’s TikTok videos explain how equipment or adaptions serve athletes in a given sport. Blind swimmers are “bopped” in the head with padded poles notifying them they are getting close to a wall. A teammate guides a blind sprinter to the finish line with an elastic wrist strap while running in “synchronicity.”

But not all of the videos serve to inform.

One video, which has amassed 41 million views, shows Australian Paralympic cyclist and gold medalist Darren Hicks crossing the finish line set to music edited to say “Left…Left…Left…” Hicks’ right leg was amputated above the knee following an accident in 2014, leaving only his left leg.

A comment posted by the IPC page says, “Made a slight edit to the original sound, you’ll hardly notice it.”

Another video showing a wheelchair basketball player fall out of her chair is accompanied by the Family Guy cover of “Walk Like An Egyptian,” where a character set in a wheelchair sings, “My back is hurting from the chair I’m sitting on … if I lay down flat on the floor it usually kinda fixes it.”

In response to the video, one user commented, “Imagine how mad [the athletes] feel when they see this TikTok.”

Another questioned, “How is this the real Paralympics?”

Other videos show disabled athletes set to humorous music.

An excerpt from the IPC website says, “Our mission is to be the voice of all current, future, and retired international athletes within the Paralympic Movement, in the strategic direction of the IPC and to support our athletes both on and off the field of play.”

It adds, “Our strategy will serve as a guideline to all Paralympic Movement stakeholders in creating an effective athlete voice that represents the needs of Para athletes.”

WFLA has left a request for comment but has not immediately heard back.