North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery, reports say

FILE – In this April 26, 2019, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a wreath laying ceremony in Vladivostok, Russia. North Korea called former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden a “rabid dog” that “must be beaten to death with a stick” in its latest swipe against foreign and political leaders it sees as hostile to the North’s leadership. The commentary published by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the U.S. presidential hopeful “reeled off a string of rubbish against the dignity” of the North’s supreme leadership and deserves “merciless punishment.” (AP Photo/Alexander Khitrov, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger following surgery, according to CNN.

CNN cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in “grave danger” after an unspecified surgery.

The Associated Press says the South Korean government on Tuesday was looking into U.S. media reports saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after surgery.

The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it couldn’t confirm another report by Daily NK, which cited anonymous sources to report that Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang and that his condition was improving.

Speculation about Kim’s health was raised after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

CNN has reached out to the CIA, National Security Council and the State Department for comment. CNN has also sought comment from the South Koreans.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

