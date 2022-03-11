North Korea testing new intercontinental missile system, U.S. intel agencies believe

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shown during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(NBC News) — U.S. intelligence agencies assess that North Korea’s two recent short-range missile launches were designed to secretly test elements of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system in what a senior administration official called “a serious escalation.”

The two latest North Korean missile tests, on Feb. 26 and March 4, did not draw much attention in the United States because the missiles did not appear to be the kind that can hit North America. The new assessment is significant because North Korea has not test-launched an ICBM since 2017. Doing so is considered even more threatening than a short-range test.

“The United States decided to reveal this information publicly and share it with other allies and partners because we prioritize the reduction of strategic risk and believe firmly that the international community must speak in a united voice to oppose further development of such weapons by the DPRK,” the senior official told reporters Thursday, using an initialism for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

