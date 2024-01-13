TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former police officer was caught running around on surveillance footage after brutally attacking his girlfriend in a Manchester hotel.

In November 2022, James Riley strangled his girlfriend, called his family, and then anonymously called for an ambulance.

A new video released by Greater Manchester Police shows the off-duty officer fleeing the hotel and wandering around Manchester. He is seen trying to use different types of transportation, stopping at ATMs to withdraw cash, and disregarding his phone so he wouldn’t be tracked. Riley was found hours later and was arrested.

The girlfriend was found unresponsive in a life-threatening condition and was taken to a nearby hospital in an induced coma. According to local outlets, she survived but suffered long-lasting injuries including cognitive problems and anxiety.

Other news outlets reported that the pair got into an argument after they allegedly broke up and Riley discovered she intended to have a relationship with another man.

On Friday, Riley was sentenced to 16 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder, the police department said in a release.