Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

New snake species named for ‘Harry Potter’ character Slytherin

International

by: WFLA/CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – There may be nothing about it that says “magic” or “witchcraft,” but a newly-discovered snake species has been named after a character from the “Harry Potter” series.

Scientists in India decided to call the green pit viper “Trimeresurus Salazar.”

The name is an ode to Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

That’s where Potter and his pals mastered their wizardry skills.

Slytherin is known, among other things, for his ability to talk to snakes.

The scientists’ findings have been published in the journal “Zoosystematics and Evolution.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate 

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida's list of nursing homes with COVID-19 incomplete and at times, inaccurate "

Instacart pay issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Instacart pay issue"

PPP program getting more funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP program getting more funding"

Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "FREE THERAPY: University Area offers free mental wellness sessions"

Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. aims to reopen county on May 1"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘They are using small home scissors and knives’ Dermatologist urges people to stop removing their moles while in quarantine"

Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids"

Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Open Florida Task Force April 22 meeting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss