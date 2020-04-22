New snake species named for ‘Harry Potter’ character Slytherin

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – There may be nothing about it that says “magic” or “witchcraft,” but a newly-discovered snake species has been named after a character from the “Harry Potter” series.

Scientists in India decided to call the green pit viper “Trimeresurus Salazar.”

The name is an ode to Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

That’s where Potter and his pals mastered their wizardry skills.

Slytherin is known, among other things, for his ability to talk to snakes.

The scientists’ findings have been published in the journal “Zoosystematics and Evolution.”