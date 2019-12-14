New luxury yacht turns into submarine

(CNN) – It looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie, but this concept might just signal that the future of superyachts is sub-aquatic.

Dreamed up by Italian-based naval architect Elena Nappi, the hybrid vessel can travel on both the surface of the sea and underwater.

The vessel is known as the “Carapace” and submerges to a depth of 985 feet for up to 10 days at a time, offering amazing views of marine life.

At present, the Carapace is merely a concept and Nappi predicts it will be a long while before anything like it hits the waters.

LATEST STORIES: